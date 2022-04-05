 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Powerboat VR update for 5 April 2022

Tidy Up & Bug Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 8500884 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quick update as follows....

  1. Tidied up some of the asset loading so that loading will be a little quicker.
  2. Fixed some rock colliders that were not generating correctly.
  3. Reflection settings in the video options will now be saved and loaded correctly.
  4. Stutters when transitioning between islands has been minimised as much as possible. I'm reasonably sure I can get rid of it completely.
  5. Regenerated the wave masks etc around Svenningen so that there is no obvious transition which was visible in the water.

Known Bugs

  1. Quick Jobs still can't be saved mid mission, working on a fix.

Changed files in this update

Powerboat VR Content Depot 1470271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.