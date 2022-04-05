Tidy Up & Bug Fix

Quick update as follows....
- Tidied up some of the asset loading so that loading will be a little quicker.
- Fixed some rock colliders that were not generating correctly.
- Reflection settings in the video options will now be saved and loaded correctly.
- Stutters when transitioning between islands has been minimised as much as possible. I'm reasonably sure I can get rid of it completely.
- Regenerated the wave masks etc around Svenningen so that there is no obvious transition which was visible in the water.
Known Bugs
- Quick Jobs still can't be saved mid mission, working on a fix.
Changed files in this update