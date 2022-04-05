 Skip to content

Grim Nights 2 - Realms update for 5 April 2022

Patch 0.6.7.4 - More and more fixes!

Patch 0.6.7.4 - More and more fixes!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additional fixes and some changes:

  • Food placed in troughs will not rot away way to rapidly, instead it will have the same decay-modifier as default storages,
  • Poison- and fire-arrows will not apply their DOT if the attack is deflected, blocked or parried. Same goes for animals with poision attacks like spiders.
  • Units working at blacksmithing stations or work tables will have the correct depth and no longer be visible through walls.
  • Units whom have been ordered to climb will no longer glitch when to close to blocks. (They game assumed they were stuck inside and moved them one tile upwards.)
  • Units will no longer get stuck at doors when they've been ordered to equip an item or removing unallowed items from containers.
  • When equipping a weapon or a shield, they will always replace the relevant held item, meaning they will not replace their sword with a shield and then walk around with two shields, etc.
  • Placing lanterns and art on the upper part of floors will no longer set the work-order as inaccessible.
  • Bloaters will not make sounds when the game is paused.

I think that was it for this little patch. As always: thanks for all the bug reports, feedback and kind words!
Best wishes and lots of love!
//Mattias

