Sci-Fantasy Defence update for 5 April 2022

Sci-Fantasy Defence Update v1.0.7 Released

New

  • Added ability to craft 5 items in one click holding shift

Improvements

  • Improved creatures AI
  • Improved optimization
  • Improved audio management
  • Imporoved upgrade building info: added details info about how level affects on it. Limits and requirements info improved as well

Fixes

  • Fixed when was unable to turn off dismemberment option
  • Fixed when research data was not reset after restart
  • Fixed when creatures health values wasn't reset after restart
  • Fixed when wave countdown works in the main menu
  • Fixed when weapon attack stacked sometimes
  • Fixed Death Beam Gun (increased damage from 6,000 per second to 60,000 per second, no energy using, stacked shooting)
  • Fixed too loud gore death sounds for no blood mode
  • Fixed when non-blood mode not deactivated all blood effects
  • Fixed wrong creatures rotation after changing player rotation
  • Fixed when some idle creatures were not agred when player was too close to them or after attack

