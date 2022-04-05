Sci-Fantasy Defence Update v1.0.7 Released

New
- Added ability to craft 5 items in one click holding shift
Improvements
- Improved creatures AI
- Improved optimization
- Improved audio management
- Imporoved upgrade building info: added details info about how level affects on it. Limits and requirements info improved as well
Fixes
- Fixed when was unable to turn off dismemberment option
- Fixed when research data was not reset after restart
- Fixed when creatures health values wasn't reset after restart
- Fixed when wave countdown works in the main menu
- Fixed when weapon attack stacked sometimes
- Fixed Death Beam Gun (increased damage from 6,000 per second to 60,000 per second, no energy using, stacked shooting)
- Fixed too loud gore death sounds for no blood mode
- Fixed when non-blood mode not deactivated all blood effects
- Fixed wrong creatures rotation after changing player rotation
- Fixed when some idle creatures were not agred when player was too close to them or after attack
