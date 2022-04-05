Dear Forsake players,
We are working hard to read the many feedbacks you give us on discord: https://discord.gg/vgrdZfp; and to fix as soon as possible the bugs you encountered, while adding new content!
Thanks for your help!
V0.2.2 - Major fix and improvements
Major fix
- Fix trigger object of a secret door destroying the level, inside the principal office of School, when taken by a non-host player
Improvements
- New outline on items
- Fix some hitboxes
- Fix hatches
- Tweak level design of School
Changed files in this update