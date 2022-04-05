 Skip to content

Forsake update for 5 April 2022

V0.2.2 - Major fix and improvements

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Forsake players,

We are working hard to read the many feedbacks you give us on discord: https://discord.gg/vgrdZfp; and to fix as soon as possible the bugs you encountered, while adding new content!
Thanks for your help!

Major fix

  • Fix trigger object of a secret door destroying the level, inside the principal office of School, when taken by a non-host player

Improvements

  • New outline on items
  • Fix some hitboxes
  • Fix hatches
  • Tweak level design of School

