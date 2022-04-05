Patch v0.15.3

Fixed several issues found by @Gigantoherceg and @joshwells17gh. One of the bugs was very serious and some players could lose their progress because of it. Sorry about that.
Release notes v0.15.3
Fixes:
- game did not save the player's progress when certain conditions were met;
- engines explode on launch on some laptop configurations;
- improved planet generation perfomance when rocket is on the launchpad and player quickly turns the camera;
- missing localizations string and typos in some places.
Changed files in this update