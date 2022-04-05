 Skip to content

Rocket Science update for 5 April 2022

Patch v0.15.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed several issues found by @Gigantoherceg and @joshwells17gh. One of the bugs was very serious and some players could lose their progress because of it. Sorry about that.

Release notes v0.15.3

Fixes:
  • game did not save the player's progress when certain conditions were met;
  • engines explode on launch on some laptop configurations;
  • improved planet generation perfomance when rocket is on the launchpad and player quickly turns the camera;
  • missing localizations string and typos in some places.

