Vibrant Venture update for 5 April 2022

Alpha Patch 7.1.1

Alpha Patch 7.1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new patch has been released for Vibrant Venture. Don't forget to restart Steam if the game does not automatically prompt you to update!

See the changelog below for details

  • Fixed the clouds in 1-1 rendering too far down
  • Fixed the clouds in the end credits screen rendering too far down
  • Fixed a bug in 3-C where a conveyor belt would suddenly stop working
  • Fixed the timing laser in 3-3's train section remaining disabled upon exiting the section immediately after the crate has touched the sensor
  • Fixed kicking the crate in the area in 3-3 with the timing laser while it's moving resulting in the crate respawning on the sensor after exiting and reentering the section
  • Fixed the final laser in 3-3 activating again after dying
  • Fixed shattering the Senior Rockly in 3-3 causing its hat to float in mid air
  • Tweaked the design of the train roof section in 3-3

