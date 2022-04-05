Alpha Patch 7.1.1

A new patch has been released for Vibrant Venture. Don't forget to restart Steam if the game does not automatically prompt you to update!
See the changelog below for details
- Fixed the clouds in 1-1 rendering too far down
- Fixed the clouds in the end credits screen rendering too far down
- Fixed a bug in 3-C where a conveyor belt would suddenly stop working
- Fixed the timing laser in 3-3's train section remaining disabled upon exiting the section immediately after the crate has touched the sensor
- Fixed kicking the crate in the area in 3-3 with the timing laser while it's moving resulting in the crate respawning on the sensor after exiting and reentering the section
- Fixed the final laser in 3-3 activating again after dying
- Fixed shattering the Senior Rockly in 3-3 causing its hat to float in mid air
- Tweaked the design of the train roof section in 3-3
Changed files in this update