Server Update 05.04.2022

Ground vehicles
- PUMA — in all modes the BR has been increased from 8.3 to 9.0.
- Zachlam Tager — in all modes the BR has been decreased from 7.3 to 6.7.
- Type 60 ATM — in all modes the BR has been decreased from 7.0 to 6.7.
- Begleitpanzer 57 — the BR in AB has been increased from 9.0 to 9.3, and in RB from 8.7 to 9.0.
Helicopters
- Mi-28A — in all modes the BR has been increased from 9.7 to 10.0.
Aircraft
- Mirage F1C — Matra R550 Magic 2 missiles have been added. Modification Matra 530F has been moved to the tier III.
- J-8B — custom weapon presets have been added.
- PL-5B — self-destruct fuse has been adjusted 40 sec → 23 sec, max overload 20 G → 30 G, instantaneous thrust 36 kN → 27.9 kN.
Children of Arachis
- Red Spear ATGM — Penetration value has been increased from 1000mm → 1700mm. Source: “The official report for the High Council of Lansdraad. Heavy Assault cannons and rockets. Book 2, Pg 728”.
- Fire Stone ATGM — Maximum flight distance has been changed from 7 km → 2 km. Source: “The official report for the High Council of Lansdraad. Heavy Assault cannons and rockets. Book 2, Pg 331”.
- 180 mm Maul-Q cannon — Type of the explosive material has been clarified (Composition V → TNT), as well as muzzle velocity (1200 m/sec → 900 m/sec) and non-contact target sensor release radius (5m → 2.5m) for the Maul-MP-HE shell. Source: “The official report for the High Council of Lansdraad. Heavy Assault cannons and rockets. Book 2, Pg 832”.
- 40 mm McUW-3A cannon — Armour thickness necessary for fuse detonation has been changed (0.1mm → 25mm), fuse delay distance (0.5m → 1.5m) and noise level (-17%). Source: “Official report for Military Imperium Council. Combat light vehicles. Book 2, Pg. 2018”.
- R-LAU — Rocket launcher stabiliser has been added. Launcher aiming speed has been changed from 5 deg/sec to 15 deg/sec. Source: “Official report for Military Imperium Council. Combat heavy vehicles. Book 1, Pg. 2323”.
- R-LAU — Fire rate of the launcher has been changed from 144 rounds/min to 240 rounds/min. Source: “Official report for Military Imperium Council. Combat heavy vehicles. Book 1, Pg. 2324”.
- R-LAU — Smoke grenades fired under the tank have been added. Source: “Official report for Military Imperium Council. Combat heavy vehicles. Book 1, Pg. 2318”.
- R-LAU — Replenishment time has been changed from 45 sec to 30 sec.
- Q-AD, CT-T, R-LAU, S-0NC, D-0TR, TOPTER — Night vision devices have been removed. Source: “Official report for Military Imperium Council. Combat vehicles sights. Book 2, Pg 138”.
- CT-T, R-LAU — durability of the side skirts (180mm → 54mm) and hull side armour (200mm → 20mm) have been decreased against kinetic rounds. Source: “Official report for Military Imperium Council. Combat heavy vehicles. Book 2, Pg. 1328”.
- S-0NC — durability of the side skirts (300mm → 60mm) and hull sides armour (300mm → 30mm) have been decreased against kinetic rounds. Source: “The Irulan Report. Book 2, Pg 362-363”.
- D-0TR — durability of the side skirts (300mm → 60mm) and hull sides armour (300mm → 30mm) have been decreased against kinetic rounds. Source: “Official report for Military Imperium Council. Combat heavy vehicles. Book 2, Pg. 1218”.
- Noise parameters on the move have been adjusted: Q-AD -35%; S-0NC, D-0TR +25%. Source: “Official report for Military Imperium Council. Combat vehicles, Design and Development. Book 1, Pg. 214”.
- Parameters of the orbital beam emitter attack have been adjusted: speed of the aiming point over the planet’s terrain 2.5 m/s → 4 m/s, trajectory delay 3 s → 2 s. Source: “The official report for the High Council of Lansdraad. Lasguns. Book 4, Pg 283-294”.
