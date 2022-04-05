 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Gun Ugly update for 5 April 2022

1.0.7 more bugfixes, and more generous health drop

Share · View all patches · Build 8499936 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Out of bounds softlock should now be fixed.
and businessmen objective markers not showing up properly should also be fixed.

Health is a bit more generous too, you get a bit more time to pick it up before it dissapears

Changed files in this update

Gun Ugly Content Depot 1879971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.