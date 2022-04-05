1.0.7 more bugfixes, and more generous health drop

Out of bounds softlock should now be fixed.
and businessmen objective markers not showing up properly should also be fixed.
Health is a bit more generous too, you get a bit more time to pick it up before it dissapears
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Out of bounds softlock should now be fixed.
and businessmen objective markers not showing up properly should also be fixed.
Health is a bit more generous too, you get a bit more time to pick it up before it dissapears
Changed files in this update