Dogs Organized Neatly update for 5 April 2022

New language added: Turkish

Dogs Organized Neatly update for 5 April 2022

Hello!

With this update we want to introduce Turkish as a new language to the game.
The translation was provided by Storm Pirates, specifically Emir & Tolgahan!

Enjoy and have a great day!

