Kingdom Karnage update for 5 April 2022

Midas Vault

Midas Vault

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New character King Midas.

Level King Midas from level 1 common to level 10 legendary by storing KKT in the Midas Vault.

Get killing blows with Midas' Golden Touch to win more KKT.

