Alpha 59 & 59.E1 - Hotfix 3

Hello everyone,
A new Hotfix (3) for Alpha 59 and Alpha 59.E1 (regular and experimental) is now available!
Changelog:
- Fixed: Not possible to Drag Shells spawned on the Shore
- Fixed: Duplicate Shell in hand when equipping Shells spawned on the Shore
- Fixed: Duplicate Shell in backpack when picking up Shells spawned on the Shore
- Fixed: Not possible to drop the Shell from inventory which was previously picked up from the Shore
- Fixed: Disappearing Shell from hands when trying to drop it after it was previously picked up from the Shore
- Fixed: Drifting the player standing on Floor building module built on Raft when below isn't Raft module
- Changed: Set more brighter ambient night light for medium difficulty (but still almost dark)
- Changed: Set even more brighter ambient night light for easy difficulty (but still very dark)
- Added: Seagull damage based on difficulty setting
- Changed: Too slow Thirst increase when not on direct Sunlight
We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.
Best regards,
G4GTeam.
