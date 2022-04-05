 Skip to content

Star Rogue update for 5 April 2022

v1.0 RC 2

v1.0 RC 2 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

the Release Candidate 2 is finished, including several quality of life changes. Only for Windows for now, I need to get the Linux setup up and running again.

added:

  • popup info when you get credits, health or armor
  • option in settings to disable popup info
  • lil buddy explosion animation
  • item: chance spawning a lil buddy when taking damage
  • item: reset ability cooldown when taking damage
  • sounds for getting credits, health or armor from items
  • sound when losing armor instead of health
  • sound when dodging
  • sound when losing shield from item
  • sound when destroying a box
  • fading animation for invisible enemies
  • hidden achievement
  • immune time after dodge
  • very rare platin credit worth 10 credits

changes:

  • improved popup info for dodges and critical hits
  • every instance spawning a credit can be a golden or even platin credit now
  • cure item now heals completely instead of only 2
  • credit value of ruby, emerald and diamond now 8, 10 and 12
  • menu selection more consistent
  • code optimization and cleanup

fixed bugs:

  • laser of endboss sometimes not disappearing
  • protector item wrong color
  • missing floor in one room
  • incorrect item description

