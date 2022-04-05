Hello everyone,
the Release Candidate 2 is finished, including several quality of life changes. Only for Windows for now, I need to get the Linux setup up and running again.
added:
- popup info when you get credits, health or armor
- option in settings to disable popup info
- lil buddy explosion animation
- item: chance spawning a lil buddy when taking damage
- item: reset ability cooldown when taking damage
- sounds for getting credits, health or armor from items
- sound when losing armor instead of health
- sound when dodging
- sound when losing shield from item
- sound when destroying a box
- fading animation for invisible enemies
- hidden achievement
- immune time after dodge
- very rare platin credit worth 10 credits
changes:
- improved popup info for dodges and critical hits
- every instance spawning a credit can be a golden or even platin credit now
- cure item now heals completely instead of only 2
- credit value of ruby, emerald and diamond now 8, 10 and 12
- menu selection more consistent
- code optimization and cleanup
fixed bugs:
- laser of endboss sometimes not disappearing
- protector item wrong color
- missing floor in one room
- incorrect item description
