04/05 (Tue) Update - “3rd Anniversary～ Always and Forever～” starts!

The following will be held from 04/05 (Tue) for a limited time only.
- “3rd Anniversary 10 Large Campaigns” starts!
- “3rd Anniversary～ Always and Forever～” starts!
- “3rd Anniversary Outfit Gacha ① & ②” starts! SSR Appearance Rate 3.3%!
- “Selection Ticket Vol. 1♥V Stone Set,” “Skill Awakening Support♥V Stone Set,” “New Owner Support ♥ Pack,” “Japan Ver. 1st Swimsuit Contest Pack,” “3 Year Anniversary Logo Pack” now on sale!
- 3rd Anniversary Special! How to Play “Butt Battle!”
The following is still ongoing!
- “Sayuri's Birthday Gacha” ～ 2022/04/06 (Wed) 15:59 UTC
