- New Level: Friedmarkt (normal difficulty)
- New map selection screen giving more details about the map before you load it.
- Monsters no longer attack and damage graveyards
- Fixed another action cam bug
- Fixed a small bug related to heating
- Wall builder handles collisions a bit more gracious now, which should make it easier to build sharper corners and close holes (it's still not perfect, but should be better).
Black Forest update for 5 April 2022
Bugfixes and a New Level
Patchnotes via Steam Community
