Black Forest update for 5 April 2022

Bugfixes and a New Level

Share · View all patches · Build 8498714 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New Level: Friedmarkt (normal difficulty)
  • New map selection screen giving more details about the map before you load it.
  • Monsters no longer attack and damage graveyards
  • Fixed another action cam bug
  • Fixed a small bug related to heating
  • Wall builder handles collisions a bit more gracious now, which should make it easier to build sharper corners and close holes (it's still not perfect, but should be better).

Changed files in this update

