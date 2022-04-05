 Skip to content

SUMMER VACATION update for 5 April 2022

updated v1.0.3

Build 8498483

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing and bug reports.
We fix some bugs and improve some issue.
We are keeping an eye on thread of bug reports. If you have bugs, could you report it.
https://steamcommunity.com/app/658360/discussions/

Fix bugs,

  • missing root of hairs
  • missing blinking in some scenes
  • missing facial animation in some scenes
  • appearance or disappearances skin over clothes in some scenes

Improvements,

  • alice's eyes forwards to player more
  • support Vive Cosmos controller
  • appearance text of subtitle

