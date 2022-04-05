updated v1.0.3

Thank you for playing and bug reports.
We fix some bugs and improve some issue.
We are keeping an eye on thread of bug reports. If you have bugs, could you report it.
https://steamcommunity.com/app/658360/discussions/
Fix bugs,
- missing root of hairs
- missing blinking in some scenes
- missing facial animation in some scenes
- appearance or disappearances skin over clothes in some scenes
Improvements,
- alice's eyes forwards to player more
- support Vive Cosmos controller
- appearance text of subtitle
Changed files in this update