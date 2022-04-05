v0.2.1 Patch Notes

v0.2.1 ( April 5th, 2022 )
General Changes
- Anthriel, a brand new healing focused Titan, is now available to play!
- The lobby is now in a much larger forest, with a town that's still under construction.
-> Don't worry, the jump quest is still there :).
- A new arena map with a winter theme has been added to the rotation.
- The shop now has many additional cosmetics to buy with Obols, including cloaks, hats, mounts and titles.
- The MMR/rating system has been adjusted.
-> Mid-high rated teams should no longer be disincentivized from playing each other, even if they go 50/50.
-> No more should you lose a lot of points for facing a team much higher rated than you.
-> When queueing as a party, the MMR of the highest rated player is used for calculations.
- You can now invite players to your party without being Steam friends.
-> Similarly to playing a custom game, simply find them in the lobby, right click and invite them!
- The match history channel in Discord now has a 3 minute delay.
- Hidden, empty action item slots are now shown when dragging skills.
- You can now scale up nameplates and unit frames to 2x (previous max was 1x).
- There is now a timer on the UI whenever you are in an arena match, which can help you time things like eye/dampening.
- Chat inside of an arena is now only sent to your teammates.
-> There's now currently no way to chat with the opponent, but there are plans to add that back longer term.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug causing crashes.
- Fixed an issue on the server causing some instability. Hoping for far less disconnects now.
- Fixed a bug which caused the "Target Next Enemy" functionality not to work sometimes.
- Fixed some issues with cancelling auto run while jumping or while not in control of your character.
- Fixed some incorrect data in tooltips.
- Fixed a bug causing Rapid Fire to only last 6 seconds instead of 8 as intended.
Balance
General
- The Diminishing Return timer is now 18 seconds (up from 16 seconds).
- Titan health pools have been reduced by ~5% across the board. See each Titan for specifics.
Volen
- Health reduced to 200 (from 210).
- Shadow Crawl no longer reduces movement speed (was: 30% reduction)
- Stealth detection range has been reduced from 6yards to 4 yards.
- Invigorate now increases movement speed by 80% (up from 60%).
- You no longer have to be facing your target to cast Incapacitate.
- Shadow Strike now deals 3 damage on the first hit and 9 on the second (changed from 4/7).
Tarcza
- Health reduced to 218 (from 230).
- Swift Justice and Sweeping Revenge now dismount the target in addition to stunning them.
- If Swift Justice is cast on an allied unit, it now reduces their physical damage taken by 20% for 4 seconds.
- The "Overpowered" talent now reads: "Bleed now lasts 18 seconds, and deals 6 damage per tick.".
- The "Improved Ankle Slice" talent now also adds the "Intimidating Shout" spell.
-> Intimidating Shout: "When used, slow all targets within 8 yards by 50%".
- The old "Intimidating Shout" talent has changed to "Learn Overwhelming Power. When used, instantly remove all snares and slows.".
- The stun from Swift Justice now DRs with itself & other short stuns.
- The stun from Sweeping Revenge now DRs with itself & other long stuns.
Kanna
- Health reduced to 160 (from 170).
- Divine Light now heals for 70 (up from 60).
Airion
- Health reduced to 180 (from 190).
- The "Improved Refreshing Leaves" talent now adds 2 extra health per stack of Cultivation on the target. (was 2 total, regardless of stack size)
Terhun
- Health reduced to 196 (from 214).
- The "Disengaged" talent now increases movement speed by 7% per stack (old: 5% per stack).
- Earth Shield now lasts 6 seconds (down from 10).
- Long Draw now deals 50% as much damage if the target is within 10 yards.
- The cooldown on Freezing Trap has been increased to 34 sec (up from 30).
Azora
- Health reduced to 158 (from 170).
Malrah
- Health reduced to 166 (from 180).
- Corrupted Soul now has a 3 second cooldown (up from 0).
- Corrupted Soul now deals 80 damage when dispelled (up from 45).
- Corrupted Soul now deals 14 damage per tick (up from 10).
- Corrosive Decay now deals 6 damage per tick (down from 8).
- Blood Curse now deals 4 damage per tick (down from 6).
- Dark Portal: Teleport now has an 18 second cooldown (up from 15).
Changed files in this update