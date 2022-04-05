 Skip to content

Ring of Titans update for 5 April 2022

v0.2.1 Patch Notes

v0.2.1 Patch Notes

v0.2.1 ( April 5th, 2022 )
General Changes

  • Anthriel, a brand new healing focused Titan, is now available to play!
  • The lobby is now in a much larger forest, with a town that's still under construction.
    -> Don't worry, the jump quest is still there :).
  • A new arena map with a winter theme has been added to the rotation.
  • The shop now has many additional cosmetics to buy with Obols, including cloaks, hats, mounts and titles.
  • The MMR/rating system has been adjusted.
    -> Mid-high rated teams should no longer be disincentivized from playing each other, even if they go 50/50.
    -> No more should you lose a lot of points for facing a team much higher rated than you.
    -> When queueing as a party, the MMR of the highest rated player is used for calculations.
  • You can now invite players to your party without being Steam friends.
    -> Similarly to playing a custom game, simply find them in the lobby, right click and invite them!
  • The match history channel in Discord now has a 3 minute delay.
  • Hidden, empty action item slots are now shown when dragging skills.
  • You can now scale up nameplates and unit frames to 2x (previous max was 1x).
  • There is now a timer on the UI whenever you are in an arena match, which can help you time things like eye/dampening.
  • Chat inside of an arena is now only sent to your teammates.
    -> There's now currently no way to chat with the opponent, but there are plans to add that back longer term.
    Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a bug causing crashes.
  • Fixed an issue on the server causing some instability. Hoping for far less disconnects now.
  • Fixed a bug which caused the "Target Next Enemy" functionality not to work sometimes.
  • Fixed some issues with cancelling auto run while jumping or while not in control of your character.
  • Fixed some incorrect data in tooltips.
  • Fixed a bug causing Rapid Fire to only last 6 seconds instead of 8 as intended.
    Balance
    General
  • The Diminishing Return timer is now 18 seconds (up from 16 seconds).
  • Titan health pools have been reduced by ~5% across the board. See each Titan for specifics.
    Volen
  • Health reduced to 200 (from 210).
  • Shadow Crawl no longer reduces movement speed (was: 30% reduction)
  • Stealth detection range has been reduced from 6yards to 4 yards.
  • Invigorate now increases movement speed by 80% (up from 60%).
  • You no longer have to be facing your target to cast Incapacitate.
  • Shadow Strike now deals 3 damage on the first hit and 9 on the second (changed from 4/7).
    Tarcza
  • Health reduced to 218 (from 230).
  • Swift Justice and Sweeping Revenge now dismount the target in addition to stunning them.
  • If Swift Justice is cast on an allied unit, it now reduces their physical damage taken by 20% for 4 seconds.
  • The "Overpowered" talent now reads: "Bleed now lasts 18 seconds, and deals 6 damage per tick.".
  • The "Improved Ankle Slice" talent now also adds the "Intimidating Shout" spell.
    -> Intimidating Shout: "When used, slow all targets within 8 yards by 50%".
  • The old "Intimidating Shout" talent has changed to "Learn Overwhelming Power. When used, instantly remove all snares and slows.".
  • The stun from Swift Justice now DRs with itself & other short stuns.
  • The stun from Sweeping Revenge now DRs with itself & other long stuns.
    Kanna
  • Health reduced to 160 (from 170).
  • Divine Light now heals for 70 (up from 60).
    Airion
  • Health reduced to 180 (from 190).
  • The "Improved Refreshing Leaves" talent now adds 2 extra health per stack of Cultivation on the target. (was 2 total, regardless of stack size)
    Terhun
  • Health reduced to 196 (from 214).
  • The "Disengaged" talent now increases movement speed by 7% per stack (old: 5% per stack).
  • Earth Shield now lasts 6 seconds (down from 10).
  • Long Draw now deals 50% as much damage if the target is within 10 yards.
  • The cooldown on Freezing Trap has been increased to 34 sec (up from 30).
    Azora
  • Health reduced to 158 (from 170).
    Malrah
  • Health reduced to 166 (from 180).
  • Corrupted Soul now has a 3 second cooldown (up from 0).
  • Corrupted Soul now deals 80 damage when dispelled (up from 45).
  • Corrupted Soul now deals 14 damage per tick (up from 10).
  • Corrosive Decay now deals 6 damage per tick (down from 8).
  • Blood Curse now deals 4 damage per tick (down from 6).
  • Dark Portal: Teleport now has an 18 second cooldown (up from 15).

