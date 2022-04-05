 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Soulash update for 5 April 2022

Update v1.0.8 Font scaling

Share · View all patches · Build 8498287 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings fellow gods,

It took me a while, but I finally got to implement the font selection and sizes in the options, including support for adding additional fonts through mods. There are a couple of other important changes in this patch, like leveling multiple times at once now provides an ability for each level. Thank you all for sticking around and I hope you're enjoying the game!

Added
  • Added Fonts section in Options, allowing to modify the font and size used in different parts of the game.
  • New fonts can now be added through the assets.json "fonts" property in mods (see the core mod, for example).
Changed
  • Angelic Wings now allow teleportation without durability.
  • Base recipes available to all starting characters are no longer spawning in the world.
  • The targeting line no longer stops on a valid target outside of the visible range, which previously helped determine the enemy's position.
  • Abilities that add extra damage on hit no longer cause split damage scaling (Int + Str or Dex) on physical abilities.
  • Leveling up is now processed one after another in case of gaining enough experience to level up multiple times at once.
Fixed
  • Fixed crash related to the message log.
  • Fixed Deadly Grasp animation position when performed by AI entities.
  • Fixed message when using the action "Rest until healed" with full health.
  • Fixed map name mistake in one of the late game areas.
  • The experience bar doesn't go out of bounds anymore.
  • Fixed bounds of character statistics and resistances on higher resolutions, so they fit the inventory window.
  • Fixed position of event messages on higher resolution.
  • Fixed crash in the Ability Editor when core required mod is not chosen.
  • Fixed issues related to message log slider jumping out of drag position.

Changed files in this update

Soulash Content Depot 1623211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.