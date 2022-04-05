- Fixed a glitch when you hover over "Catch a Break" during an active Perk where the text would repeat infinitely.
- Production Employee Award Upgrades at level 7 & 9 now take a day of training just like the level 5 training does.
- When you get a match in the Entourage Matching game, a Check Mark appears over the matching cards
- Fixed a glitch where at level 10 before the T-Pose Awards, when Mom says "Good Luck", the banner wasn't always updating to say "T-Pose Awards".
Animation Studio Manager update for 5 April 2022
Hot Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update