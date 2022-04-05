 Skip to content

Animation Studio Manager update for 5 April 2022

Hot Fix

  • Fixed a glitch when you hover over "Catch a Break" during an active Perk where the text would repeat infinitely.
  • Production Employee Award Upgrades at level 7 & 9 now take a day of training just like the level 5 training does.
  • When you get a match in the Entourage Matching game, a Check Mark appears over the matching cards
  • Fixed a glitch where at level 10 before the T-Pose Awards, when Mom says "Good Luck", the banner wasn't always updating to say "T-Pose Awards".

