Purgo box update for 5 April 2022

4/5

Build 8497824

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed transparent background of some letters
Changed to accept casino coins at the factory
Changed the appearance time of drop items in the prison from 60 seconds to 5 seconds because they can be obtained repeatedly
Change in the number of birds in the prison
Addition of MAP
Reinforcement of events when Kasumi and Grave Child are not encountered.

