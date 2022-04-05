 Skip to content

Cards & Tankards update for 5 April 2022

Version 0.16 release notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Barkeeper daily cards now shows 2 cards of each faction every day, and will show each card at least once before repeating
Added a Looking for Battle button to the watch menu. Other players will be able to see this status when you are in public taverns
Quest players can now create an account through Oculus
Improvements to the tutorial
Updated the hidden names in the tavern
The door handle now moves with the hand
Fixed the door frame moving with the door
Fixed accidental grabs of objects, primarily for the hourglass

