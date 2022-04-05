Build 130 is live!

This is a pretty chunky update that reworks how bossfights work in general to be much more interesting. Check out the devlog video for more details & a demonstration of the changes!
- CHANGED Add SKL to unit stat block
- CHANGED Rework Game Over / Victory screen
- CHANGED Add alternating rewards / punishments each encouter
- CHANGED Rework skill system for Merk and Rogue
- CHANGED Redesign boss encounters
- NEW Preview which units a unit will attack on hover
- FIX Turn cycle in boss rooms skipped players first turn
- FIX Resurrected unit names rendering
Changed files in this update