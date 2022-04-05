 Skip to content

The Song of the Fae update for 5 April 2022

Build 130 is live!

Build 130

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a pretty chunky update that reworks how bossfights work in general to be much more interesting. Check out the devlog video for more details & a demonstration of the changes!

  • CHANGED Add SKL to unit stat block
  • CHANGED Rework Game Over / Victory screen
  • CHANGED Add alternating rewards / punishments each encouter
  • CHANGED Rework skill system for Merk and Rogue
  • CHANGED Redesign boss encounters
  • NEW Preview which units a unit will attack on hover
  • FIX Turn cycle in boss rooms skipped players first turn
  • FIX Resurrected unit names rendering

