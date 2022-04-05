 Skip to content

A Slit of Joy update for 5 April 2022

Update 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8496964 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Ending 4 is now working
  • Aoi's voice is normalized as requested

