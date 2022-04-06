-
New VR options menu:
- Added VR thumb-stick movement option for head direction
- Added VR thumb-stick looking option for smooth rotation
- Added VR focus snapping options for dialogues and events
- Added VR option to hide controllers
- Added "physical head mode" for warehouse-scale VR movement
Show correct controller model for Oculus, Index, and Vive
Squeegee improvements in VR to make it feel more natural
Snowballs can now be thrown in VR too, not just the trigger
Added arrow keys as alternative movement option for lefties
Fixed health bar placement in VR
Fixed unintentional rotation when moving from high up
Fixed some missing backgrounds in the snow entry area
Fixed some small dialogue typos
Hyperbolica update for 6 April 2022
1.1.0 Major VR update
