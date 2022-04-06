 Skip to content

Hyperbolica update for 6 April 2022

1.1.0 Major VR update

  • New VR options menu:

    • Added VR thumb-stick movement option for head direction
    • Added VR thumb-stick looking option for smooth rotation
    • Added VR focus snapping options for dialogues and events
    • Added VR option to hide controllers
    • Added "physical head mode" for warehouse-scale VR movement

  • Show correct controller model for Oculus, Index, and Vive

  • Squeegee improvements in VR to make it feel more natural

  • Snowballs can now be thrown in VR too, not just the trigger

  • Added arrow keys as alternative movement option for lefties

  • Fixed health bar placement in VR

  • Fixed unintentional rotation when moving from high up

  • Fixed some missing backgrounds in the snow entry area

  • Fixed some small dialogue typos

