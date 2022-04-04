 Skip to content

Third Crisis update for 4 April 2022

0.42.0 is now live on Steam!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added a new animation for Leila training in the Peitho route.
  • Added a new animation for Jenna testing a Peitho toy in the Peitho Route.
  • Added new Pinup to the Clothing store, made by @KezieDra.
  • Added a new Animation and Dialogue for asking Klaus to allow Jenna to use the showers for free.
  • Added missing Sofie Sex animation to Dialogue in Caves.
  • Added animation to old Prison scene.
  • Fixed the Scene Gallery having missing thumbnails by adding 106 new ones.
  • Fixed Streetwhore Mission softlocking because there not being any npc to interact with after Carceburg takeover.
  • Fixed Poledancing Animations showing wrong sub-animations at the start.
  • Fixed duplicates in the Scene Gallery.
  • Fixed Jenna Townhall Animation 3.
  • Fixed Jenna having 4 arms in Motel Strip Two scene.
  • Fixed a Bar Scene where the wrong panties would show up on Jenna.
  • Fixed duplicate eyebrows on Jenna in Motel Strip One scene.
  • Fixed duplicate eyebrows on Jenna in Motel Strip Two scene.
  • Fixed duplicate eyebrows on Jenna in Motel Strip Four scene.
  • Fixed wrong layers being visible in Bartending Event Ten animation, causing the wrong panties to appear.
  • Fixed beginning of Bartending Event Eleven, now correctly showing Jennas full body sprite.
  • Fixed scene not playing in Streetwhore - Reward 3 Scene.
  • Fixed Evelyns house being dirty again after doing Porn Scene 4.
  • Fixed Black background graphics in the beginning area of the game where there should be grass.

