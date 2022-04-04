 Skip to content

FORTIFY update for 4 April 2022

1.648 Update - proximity fix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Added pumpjack, sound light and laser light.

Fixed proximity incorrectly red blocking walls in certain wide gap situations.

New Hide Deployables option next to Hide Floors.

Brought back the option to have roofs hide one level earlier with Hide Floors, on by default.

Adjusted IO cube materials to be more in-line with Rust, connected are brighter.

Fixed a bug with copied building blocks having improperly linked sockets.

FPS limit raised to 144.

Adjusted elevator collider to allow placing devices on adjacent walls.

Patched in a fix for a small rounding bug with upkeep.

Sorry for the wait but fortify isn't my only work like the old days.
Next update shouldn't take as long and I've got some interesting new features in mind.

