Skyclimbers update for 4 April 2022

Patch 1.0.5 | Save System | Coastal Meadow Cities | Performance Update

Patch 1.0.5 | Build 8496454

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.0.5 introduces version 1.0 of our game save system....

Note: this is the first release of the save system. Therefore, some features may break when loading saves.

In addition, this patch introduces gothic-style cathedrals to the coastal meadow biome...

Changelog:

  • Added Coastal Meadow biome city generation
  • Added main menu load game button
  • Added save system (auto-save, player world position, player inventory and depleted world resources -- SAVE FILES MAY BREAK DURING ALPHA)
  • Improved Deep Forest biome forest density
  • Improved Coastal Meadow biome performance
  • Improved Deep Forest biome performance
  • Improved source algorithm logic on a per biome basis
  • Fixed cases of floating rocks in Deep Forest biome
  • Fixed Yagi campsite mesh not rendering
  • Removed tree accents from city generation

