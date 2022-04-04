Patch 1.0.5 | Save System | Coastal Meadow Cities | Performance Update

Patch 1.0.5 introduces version 1.0 of our game save system....
Note: this is the first release of the save system. Therefore, some features may break when loading saves.
In addition, this patch introduces gothic-style cathedrals to the coastal meadow biome...
Changelog:
- Added Coastal Meadow biome city generation
- Added main menu load game button
- Added save system (auto-save, player world position, player inventory and depleted world resources -- SAVE FILES MAY BREAK DURING ALPHA)
- Improved Deep Forest biome forest density
- Improved Coastal Meadow biome performance
- Improved Deep Forest biome performance
- Improved source algorithm logic on a per biome basis
- Fixed cases of floating rocks in Deep Forest biome
- Fixed Yagi campsite mesh not rendering
- Removed tree accents from city generation
Changed files in this update