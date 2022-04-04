 Skip to content

The Colorful Creature update for 4 April 2022

TCC Beta 1.8.6.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added rat hat in the game, costs 75 credits in hat merchant shop
  • Fixed crash with particles

I released the android version a couple of days ago...

Fixed a ton of issues regarding to android port of the game:
  • Better looking buttons
  • Fixed hat merchant
  • Adding skip levels button (maybe even offer to watch an ad if you dont have coins to begin with)
  • More frequent ads (like 20% more common) if you have higher playtime
  • Eraser with level editor
  • Buttons hide properly in main menu and in pause menu
  • Fixed crashes with high settings and hat merchant (and hat merchant now works properly, meaning you can buy hats now)
  • Changed button's look (give me feedback on this one)
  • Changed/Removed text saying "Press [X] to interact" in order to make it less confusing
  • Changed rewards when you finish watching an ad
  • Changed AD frequency (same for newer players, but with higher playtime, people will receive 20% more ads)
  • Fixed more buttons
  • Google play services now work, meaning you can upload leaderboards and get achievements now!
  • Added 2 new achievements
  • Moved restart button to the left by default (will be configurable in the future)
  • Made buttons way more visible (will be configurable in the future)

Play the android version here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.infiland.tcc

