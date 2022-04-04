TCC Beta 1.8.6.4

- Added rat hat in the game, costs 75 credits in hat merchant shop
- Fixed crash with particles
I released the android version a couple of days ago...
Fixed a ton of issues regarding to android port of the game:
- Better looking buttons
- Fixed hat merchant
- Adding skip levels button (maybe even offer to watch an ad if you dont have coins to begin with)
- More frequent ads (like 20% more common) if you have higher playtime
- Eraser with level editor
- Buttons hide properly in main menu and in pause menu
- Fixed crashes with high settings and hat merchant (and hat merchant now works properly, meaning you can buy hats now)
- Changed button's look (give me feedback on this one)
- Changed/Removed text saying "Press [X] to interact" in order to make it less confusing
- Changed rewards when you finish watching an ad
- Changed AD frequency (same for newer players, but with higher playtime, people will receive 20% more ads)
- Fixed more buttons
- Google play services now work, meaning you can upload leaderboards and get achievements now!
- Added 2 new achievements
- Moved restart button to the left by default (will be configurable in the future)
- Made buttons way more visible (will be configurable in the future)
Play the android version here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.infiland.tcc
Changed files in this update