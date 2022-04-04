- The map now gets revealed down adjacent cliffs instead of stopping at cliff edges.
- Giving up in battle no longer causes the UI to close.
- Fixed bug where the Max Level achievement wasn't being granted properly. If you already have a max level party member, it will be granted retroactively.
- Cactim will now properly use Build Life on a defeated non-Cactim ally.
- Fixed issue with obscured camera in an end-game dungeon.
- Typo fixes.
Crystal Project update for 4 April 2022
Crystal Project Update: Version 1.0.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
