Crystal Project update for 4 April 2022

Crystal Project Update: Version 1.0.5

4 April 2022

  • The map now gets revealed down adjacent cliffs instead of stopping at cliff edges.
  • Giving up in battle no longer causes the UI to close.
  • Fixed bug where the Max Level achievement wasn't being granted properly. If you already have a max level party member, it will be granted retroactively.
  • Cactim will now properly use Build Life on a defeated non-Cactim ally.
  • Fixed issue with obscured camera in an end-game dungeon.
  • Typo fixes.

