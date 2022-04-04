 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 4 April 2022

ClientVersion 5234

Build 8496317

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Bulgarian, Danish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Spanish - Latin America, Romanian, Spanish - Spain, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Vietnamese, Portuguese - Brazil, Czech, Dutch, English, Finnish, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Swedish, Turkish, and Ukrainian

English Localization

  • FrontPage_DPC_SpringTreasure2022_Title: DPC Spring Fantasy Treasure
  • FrontPage_DPC_SpringTreasure2022_Text: The DPC Fantasy Rewards Spring Lineage Treasure is now available. Claim one for every 4 Fantasy Levels you've earned.

Changed files in this update

