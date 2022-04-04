Dota 2 update for 4 April 2022
ClientVersion 5234
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for Bulgarian, Danish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Spanish - Latin America, Romanian, Spanish - Spain, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Vietnamese, Portuguese - Brazil, Czech, Dutch, English, Finnish, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Swedish, Turkish, and Ukrainian
English Localization
- FrontPage_DPC_SpringTreasure2022_Title:
- FrontPage_DPC_SpringTreasure2022_Text:
Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
- Loading history…
Extra notes