 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Survival Girls update for 4 April 2022

crafting bug fixed!

Share · View all patches · Build 8496194 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now you should be able to craft the crafting table and then all the other crafting tables. Please let me know if there are any other crafting bugs( or any bug!)

Good Luck Survivors!

Changed files in this update

Survival Girls Content Depot 1827551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.