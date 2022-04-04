 Skip to content

Mon Bazou update for 4 April 2022

Quick fix 3 for Konig V2

Mon Bazou update for 4 April 2022 · Build 8495807

COOL, I GUESS

  • Sit/Exit from passenger side in Truck/Car/Racecar (Need one door open and you can enter/exit from that side)
  • Passenger door will now open the interior light in Konig/OlTruck

OPTIMIZATION

  • You can now disable tire smoke & skidmarks under Potato PC in Video settings

BUGS

  • Magnetic tray not stable / Bugs when one is close to the other one
  • Jackstands make the Konig stuck in the garage floor
  • Michael street racer stuck before the start line
  • Street racer rarely wasn't stopping at the start line
  • Unstuck button + Third person view in car
  • Auto lights wasn't working in the shed/light in front of the house
  • Rally shock was set to [Unique] which is false
  • Can't retrieve item from the Kali-Gas/Church trash can
  • You could remove the brake rotor and the spacer would stay in place
  • Sitting position was low in Le Missile
  • Derby crash/death at the same time has winning, Le Missile would be "useless" until reload

