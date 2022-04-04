Quick fix 3 for Konig V2

COOL, I GUESS
- Sit/Exit from passenger side in Truck/Car/Racecar (Need one door open and you can enter/exit from that side)
- Passenger door will now open the interior light in Konig/OlTruck
OPTIMIZATION
- You can now disable tire smoke & skidmarks under Potato PC in Video settings
BUGS
- Magnetic tray not stable / Bugs when one is close to the other one
- Jackstands make the Konig stuck in the garage floor
- Michael street racer stuck before the start line
- Street racer rarely wasn't stopping at the start line
- Unstuck button + Third person view in car
- Auto lights wasn't working in the shed/light in front of the house
- Rally shock was set to [Unique] which is false
- Can't retrieve item from the Kali-Gas/Church trash can
- You could remove the brake rotor and the spacer would stay in place
- Sitting position was low in Le Missile
- Derby crash/death at the same time has winning, Le Missile would be "useless" until reload
