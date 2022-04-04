 Skip to content

Adore update for 4 April 2022

0.10.1.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Blessed creatures now have a 100% health bonus before being captured.
  • Now the player completely heals after returning to the village.
  • Removed remaining energy filter in the creature sanctuary.
  • Removed healing potions from the Baldin's store.
  • Fixed: Spreek and Aquin would not increase their special energy with their attacks.
  • Fixed: Camera stuck in the last cleared area in some situations.
  • Fixed: Lone trait not working on human bosses.
  • Fixed: Captured creatures would show their experience bar in the sanctuary complete the first time they were captured.
  • Fixed: Player was able to walk during the sentinel tower event after opening the minimap.
  • Fixed: Azuno's special attack would not activate the Icy's cold armor ability and would not defreeze the target.
  • Fixed: Wrong text in the world map objective selection.

