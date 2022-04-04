- Blessed creatures now have a 100% health bonus before being captured.
- Now the player completely heals after returning to the village.
- Removed remaining energy filter in the creature sanctuary.
- Removed healing potions from the Baldin's store.
- Fixed: Spreek and Aquin would not increase their special energy with their attacks.
- Fixed: Camera stuck in the last cleared area in some situations.
- Fixed: Lone trait not working on human bosses.
- Fixed: Captured creatures would show their experience bar in the sanctuary complete the first time they were captured.
- Fixed: Player was able to walk during the sentinel tower event after opening the minimap.
- Fixed: Azuno's special attack would not activate the Icy's cold armor ability and would not defreeze the target.
- Fixed: Wrong text in the world map objective selection.
Adore update for 4 April 2022
0.10.1.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update