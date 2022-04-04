Frankfurt Update Released

Hello controllers!
The Frankfurt Update includes a new map, new airlines, new achievements.
You can now change the initial and missed approach heading and altitude for each runway.
Communication logs with time label.
Runway status HUD.
Thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.
1.11 Changelog
- Added Frankfurt Airport (EDDF).
- Added Frankfurt–Hahn Airport (EDFH).
- Added 28 airlines.
- Curfew will be disabled when transits disabled.
- Added: Display the reason of force go-around.
- Added: Landing conditions information. (Hold shift key)
- Added: Communication logs with time label.
- Added: Runway status HUD. (Hold Ctrl then click airport label)
- Fixed: 3 types of aircraft will be added in day 1 disregard the game setting.
- You can now move and resize window and change text size in the window.
- You can now ban landings and takeoffs in certain runway.
- You can now change the initial heading and altitude for each runway. This should solve parallel runways collision problems.
- You can now change the missed approach heading and altitude for each runway.
- Difficulty tweak. You can now give instruction when game paused.
Changed files in this update