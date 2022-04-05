 Skip to content

Revn update for 5 April 2022

Update 0.15.11

Build 8495702

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content

  • Improved pistol recall animation
  • New icons for all weapons
  • Reworked Thermal Vision ability with new added effect: scanned enemies take increased damage for 8 seconds (+4% to +12% damage)

Stat Changes

  • Hunter Boss – base health lowered to 50,000 (was 60,000). Base damage lowered to 75 (was 80)
  • Emergency Shields – Duration increased to (5, 5.5, 6, 6.5, 7) seconds, was (flat 5 seconds all tiers)
  • Smash Ability – Energy Cost increased to 50 (was 30). Cooldown increased to 10 seconds (was 8)

Bug Fixes

  • Fixing bug – exploding barrels wouldn’t spawn.
  • Fixed visual bugs with Rex armor skin
  • Fixed bug – Smash ability would deal damage on clientside that then reverted once the server caught up

