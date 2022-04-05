Update 0.15.11

New Content
- Improved pistol recall animation
- New icons for all weapons
- Reworked Thermal Vision ability with new added effect: scanned enemies take increased damage for 8 seconds (+4% to +12% damage)
Stat Changes
- Hunter Boss – base health lowered to 50,000 (was 60,000). Base damage lowered to 75 (was 80)
- Emergency Shields – Duration increased to (5, 5.5, 6, 6.5, 7) seconds, was (flat 5 seconds all tiers)
- Smash Ability – Energy Cost increased to 50 (was 30). Cooldown increased to 10 seconds (was 8)
Bug Fixes
- Fixing bug – exploding barrels wouldn’t spawn.
- Fixed visual bugs with Rex armor skin
- Fixed bug – Smash ability would deal damage on clientside that then reverted once the server caught up
