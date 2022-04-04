Update V0.1.3
New Units
- Player - Plane - Spitfire
- Enemy - Transport Truck - Spawning enemies
Completely New UI
- Game - Changing all game's UI
- Shortcuts - Pressing K will show all shortcuts in game
- Shortcuts - Pressing U will Hide all UI
- Shortcuts - 12345..etc keys are for placing units
- Shortcuts - zxcvbn keys are for abilities
- Shortcuts - qe keys for rotating view
Presskit
- Uploading Press kit for Influencers: Press kit - Click Here
Fixing Bugs
- Medic - Gameplay - Heals Bicycle
- Bazooka - Upgrades - Bigger blast Stacks
- Level 1 - Medic - Placement - Could be placed past the Green Area
- Enemy - Ragdoll - Dead enemy can blowup multiple mines
Thank you to the community for supporting us in development
Enjoy gaming,
Northend Games
Changed files in this update