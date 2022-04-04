 Skip to content

Northend Tower Defense update for 4 April 2022

UPDATE V0.1.3

New Units

  • Player - Plane - Spitfire
  • Enemy - Transport Truck - Spawning enemies

Completely New UI

  • Game - Changing all game's UI
  • Shortcuts - Pressing K will show all shortcuts in game
  • Shortcuts - Pressing U will Hide all UI
  • Shortcuts - 12345..etc keys are for placing units
  • Shortcuts - zxcvbn keys are for abilities
  • Shortcuts - qe keys for rotating view

Fixing Bugs

  • Medic - Gameplay - Heals Bicycle
  • Bazooka - Upgrades - Bigger blast Stacks
  • Level 1 - Medic - Placement - Could be placed past the Green Area
  • Enemy - Ragdoll - Dead enemy can blowup multiple mines

Thank you to the community for supporting us in development

Enjoy gaming,
Northend Games

