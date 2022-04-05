Tropico 6 Update 17 Hotfix 1 (v.17.1)
Fellow Tropicans,
A hotfix (v. 17.1) for Tropico 6 has just been released on Steam. The update will follow soon on Xbox One and Playstation 4.
A list of all fixes can be found below.
Sincerely,
The Tropican Ministry of Digital Arts and Binary Magic
Bug fixes
- Fixed a crash when loading specific save games.
- Fixed a crash when starting multiplayer matches on certain maps.
- Fixed a crash when starting certain maps.
- Fixed graphical scaling and landscape rendering glitches.
- Fixed an issue where a demand was missing a building objective.
- Fixed an issue where a completed Middle East demand could not be closed.
- [Carribbean Skies-DLC] Fixed the quest "The Swap!" where it was missing two building objectives in Penultimo´s Secret Mission.
Changed files in this update