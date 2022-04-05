Patch Notes April 5 (v.0.18.040422.32061)

Dear Traveller,
Today, April 5th 1pm CEST, we're rolling out a new update to Book of Travels and it contains a few changes and a plethora of fixes. Read on to find out exactly what is being adressed.
Additions & Tweaks
- You now get a better default server region assigned per default, based on your local time zone.
- Implemented gameplay effects for some of the traits:
- Observant players will now see collectibles glimmer more often.
- Eager players will now run slightly faster.
- Restrained players will now have a chance of retaining a small amount of reagents when brewing tea of their wind affinity.
- Learned players will now retain a small amount of level progress on honed skills when unlearning them.
- Focused players will now brew tea quicker.
- Tough players will now have more stamina.
- Added popups to the settings menu when you apply settings, and when you try to close the settings menu without applying the settings.
- Added text to “What’s the plan?” under “Why early access?” in the main menu.
Bug Fixes
Server and Network
- Solved various issues around NPCs catching up with their pathing client side (NPC server desync).
- Fixed various causes of the players saved position not being used when logging in.
- Fixed a bug that created clones of NPCs in the login lobby when logging out.
Vehicles
- Several issues around traveling with boats solved (boats sometimes disappearing when stopping or changing level, issues with syncing position of remote players when traveling).
- Solved a case of the player not getting correctly attached to a vehicle (causing the screen to stutter as the vehicle moves, and caused movement issues for the player after disembarking).
- Solved getting stuck on a boat if disembarking by walking to an interactable object.
- Graphical vehicle details (effects, turning components etc.) should now update as long as it is running (and not stop a little moment before stopping sometimes).
- Solved that the train locomotive was sometimes visually turned in the wrong direction.
Combat
- The red combat circle now moves with the combat participants (as intended).
Movement
- Players should no longer be locked after gathering reagents or petting animals.
- Solved that you had to sit down before logging out to be able to log out.
- Fixed a bug that enabled players to pick up reagents from far away when they were unable to move.
- Fixed animal ports walk & running speed in water.
UI and Interactions
- Fixed text load errors regarding signs. You should see less [CUSTOM POEM] on signs now.
- Fixed a bug that caused skill cards to not show the correct amount of levels the skill can achieve.
- Text boxes should no longer disappear if enough time has passed. They now only disappear when closed or when walking away.
- Fixed issues with text boxes not scaling properly to the text if the text contained prose (centered and italic text).
- Fixed a bug that caused the settings menu to take a long time to open.
- Fixed a bug that caused the game to be blurred for a moment after transitioning between levels.
- Fixed an issue where the endeavour progress markers where not correctly closed and resetted.
- Fixed a bug that caused the endeavour UI to pop in on spawn.
- Fixed a bug that caused the Emote and Skill parts of the HUD to disappear when opening a menu with a hotkey on the frame as clicking to walk.
- Fixed a bug that caused the reagent UI to not display properly after logging out and in again.
- Fixed a small visual bug that caused the starting equipment to be marked as newly obtained when dragging them to the inventory.
- Pressing Tab no longer shows the name tags of invisible NPCs (such as ghosts).
- You should no longer be able flip pages with the arrow keys while picking your start scenario in character creation.
- Fixed a bug that caused scrolling tutorials to also zoom the map.
- Fixed a bug that caused the 'Ghost Smoke' effect to remove the ability to use emotes.
Events and Endeavours
- Fixed interacting with endeavours sometimes does not start the progress.
- Fixed an issue where endeavour progress was not correctly added.
- Solved an issue with social endeavours where the progress icons were not displayed.
- Solved an issue with social endeavours where the player would slide away.
- Solved an issue with social endeavours where the first interaction did not count towards the progress.
- The Patterfoot dog should now properly give out its exchange item instead of only showing it off.
- Solved a case of NPCs sometimes teleporting instead of walking/running.
- Solved a case of NPCs sliding.
- Solved a case of NPCs animating walk/run while standing still.
- Solved a case of animals bobbing their heads up and down (when supposed to graze).
Skills and Traits
- Fixed Veiled Gate portal not teleporting the player.
- Skills are now properly set as unavailable when another skill is being cast. This fixed an exploit that could be used to cast skills with less reagents, less casting time and bypassing skill restrictions.
- Fixed a bug that caused the Guise skills to not color skin-tight clothes properly (such as The Mosswalker's pants).
- "Fixed bugs regarding the Dyslectic trait:
- Dyslectic characters can no longer read the Vellan language without the required skill.
- Dyslectic now affects readable signs.
- Dyslectic no longer affects tooltips for non-readable items."
- Creating a fireplace should now cancel logging out.
Audio
- Fixed a bug that caused mouseover sounds to play even when moving another UI element.
- Fixed an issue where the endeavour interaction sound would not stop after cancelling or succeeding with the interaction.
Levels
- Fixed a place in the Underbelly where you could fall through the terrain.
- Made a non-interactable fireplace in Little Slip interactable.
Miscellaneous
- Light should now properly affect transformed players at night.
- Fixed a bug that caused graphics settings to not be properly loaded.
- Fixed double text sign in Bat Saha.
- Changed the dialogue of the Masterless key Collector to avoid confusion.
Best wishes,
Oliver & the team at Might and Delight
Changed files in this update