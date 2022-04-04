Mac Patch 1.0.40

Update!
The newest patch is now live for Mac users! We have a long list of fixes ready to hopefully ensure you are having a much more stable experience. As always, if you have any issues, please head over to our Discord to submit a bug report or find help in our awesome community!
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issue with items in player's inventory during the day transition becoming stuck in their inventory the next day.
- Pausing during cutscenes should no longer cause issues with cutscene timing.
- The time of day should be properly cleared when creating a new save during the same game instance.
- Fixed issue with vaccinations reducing adoptability by one star.
- Fixed the Clock Out button disappearing if enabling the summary tab in the reports page (when it wasn't enabled by default)
- Fixed issue with end game scene, making it impossible to get to credits if said "no" the first time to the mayor
- Fixed issue with being able to click to differnt tabs during the daily summary.
- Fixed an issue with the Daily Summary becoming stuck.
- Fixed the issue with Adoption Trait matches and the Emphasize action not registering properly.
- Fixed issue with the Dog Log being able to scroll to empty pages when "Filter to Current" was checked.
- Fixed issue with the default flooring patterns on the kennel and mecial rooms being mismatched.
- Fixed issue with grants in sandbox mode sometimes loading placeholder text.
- Fixed issue with pluralization in Adopt-a-thon community events where multiple dogs were adopted
- Fixed issue with run kennels creating a hole in walls they are up against.
- Rooms should now save and load wallpaper and flooring choices properly.
- Kennels should now load and save upgrades and kennel level properly.
- Animation fixes to dogs and visitors.
- Fixed some camera issues with cutscenes 3_1 and 3_2
- Story thread progress should be cleared properly when creating a new save during the same game instance.
- Fix for incorrect labels for some kennels in the construction panel.
- Fix for incorrect population cap label on the contstruction for L and T kennel variants.
- Fix for the holding kennel navigation graph updater in Sunny Paws.
- Fix for the summary screen not properly displaying prior data.
- Adjusted the bounds of Sunny Paws shelter level.
- Fix for input issue during the adoption action stage of adoptiosn that prevevents progression.
- Fix for issue preventing helpers from being fired.
- Fix for the community event panels closing when attempting to schedule an event.
- Added an input override toggin in the controls menu. The default state will automatically detect the most recently used input device. The Keyboard & Mouse state will limit input to only the mouse and keyboard.
- UI layering issues in the computer.
New Additions/Changes
- Added additional Super Dog design Rolo
- Added missing text (Russian, in the construction menu) and fixed a few typos
- Added text that shows days remaining in the grants tab
- Added icon on the tab that comes up when there is no selected grant.
- Added icons in the construction menu for LL RL and T Kennels.
- Added scrolling behavior to traits that are too long in the dog folder.
- Added icon to traits to show traits that generate stress.
- Added new icon to dog thought bubbles to indicate when they are generating stress.
- Added new icons for each of the 4 skill categories.
- Added an event that can spawn between 3 and 5 dogs when the shelter is below 65% capacity.
- Added an icon to mark a dog's Home Kennel when they are focused while on leash.
- Added a restriction on Lost dog events to only be dogs that arrived within the last 7 days.
- Added an icon in the build menu to display if a room doesn't have a door.
- Dogs now eat and drink at higher thresholds than before.
- Playspaces no longer have wallpaper and flooring options in the inspector.
- Visitors without any dialog do not highlight in the end game scene, making it more clear which ones you're supposed to be able to talk to
- Ribbons can now return a dog to their home kennel, even if they have been removed manually from the show kennel, provided they have a home kennel (The home kennel icon should appear when on leash and focused if they do).
