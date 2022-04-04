 Skip to content

To The Rescue! update for 4 April 2022

Mac Patch 1.0.40

To The Rescue! update for 4 April 2022

Mac Patch 1.0.40

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update!

The newest patch is now live for Mac users! We have a long list of fixes ready to hopefully ensure you are having a much more stable experience. As always, if you have any issues, please head over to our Discord to submit a bug report or find help in our awesome community!

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed issue with items in player's inventory during the day transition becoming stuck in their inventory the next day.
  • Pausing during cutscenes should no longer cause issues with cutscene timing.
  • The time of day should be properly cleared when creating a new save during the same game instance.
  • Fixed issue with vaccinations reducing adoptability by one star.
  • Fixed the Clock Out button disappearing if enabling the summary tab in the reports page (when it wasn't enabled by default)
  • Fixed issue with end game scene, making it impossible to get to credits if said "no" the first time to the mayor
  • Fixed issue with being able to click to differnt tabs during the daily summary.
  • Fixed an issue with the Daily Summary becoming stuck.
  • Fixed the issue with Adoption Trait matches and the Emphasize action not registering properly.
  • Fixed issue with the Dog Log being able to scroll to empty pages when "Filter to Current" was checked.
  • Fixed issue with the default flooring patterns on the kennel and mecial rooms being mismatched.
  • Fixed issue with grants in sandbox mode sometimes loading placeholder text.
  • Fixed issue with pluralization in Adopt-a-thon community events where multiple dogs were adopted
  • Fixed issue with run kennels creating a hole in walls they are up against.
  • Rooms should now save and load wallpaper and flooring choices properly.
  • Kennels should now load and save upgrades and kennel level properly.
  • Animation fixes to dogs and visitors.
  • Fixed some camera issues with cutscenes 3_1 and 3_2
  • Story thread progress should be cleared properly when creating a new save during the same game instance.
  • Fix for incorrect labels for some kennels in the construction panel.
  • Fix for incorrect population cap label on the contstruction for L and T kennel variants.
  • Fix for the holding kennel navigation graph updater in Sunny Paws.
  • Fix for the summary screen not properly displaying prior data.
  • Adjusted the bounds of Sunny Paws shelter level.
  • Fix for input issue during the adoption action stage of adoptiosn that prevevents progression.
  • Fix for issue preventing helpers from being fired.
  • Fix for the community event panels closing when attempting to schedule an event.
  • Added an input override toggin in the controls menu. The default state will automatically detect the most recently used input device. The Keyboard & Mouse state will limit input to only the mouse and keyboard.
  • UI layering issues in the computer.

New Additions/Changes

  • Added additional Super Dog design Rolo
  • Added missing text (Russian, in the construction menu) and fixed a few typos
  • Added text that shows days remaining in the grants tab
  • Added icon on the tab that comes up when there is no selected grant.
  • Added icons in the construction menu for LL RL and T Kennels.
  • Added scrolling behavior to traits that are too long in the dog folder.
  • Added icon to traits to show traits that generate stress.
  • Added new icon to dog thought bubbles to indicate when they are generating stress.
  • Added new icons for each of the 4 skill categories.
  • Added an event that can spawn between 3 and 5 dogs when the shelter is below 65% capacity.
  • Added an icon to mark a dog's Home Kennel when they are focused while on leash.
  • Added a restriction on Lost dog events to only be dogs that arrived within the last 7 days.
  • Added an icon in the build menu to display if a room doesn't have a door.
  • Dogs now eat and drink at higher thresholds than before.
  • Playspaces no longer have wallpaper and flooring options in the inspector.
  • Visitors without any dialog do not highlight in the end game scene, making it more clear which ones you're supposed to be able to talk to
  • Ribbons can now return a dog to their home kennel, even if they have been removed manually from the show kennel, provided they have a home kennel (The home kennel icon should appear when on leash and focused if they do).

