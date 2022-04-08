 Skip to content

A World of Little Legends update for 8 April 2022

Update v0.17.0

Update v0.17.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features and customizations

  • Birch wood plank graphics have been improved.
  • Rope fences in oak and birch wood have been added.
  • Gold weapons have been added.
  • Leaves for decoration now drop from trees.
  • Leaves are now required to make the moss vest.
  • Fiber can now be used as fuel.
  • The durations for plant growth and animal reproduction have been balanced better.
  • The duration for animals to give wool or milk again has been balanced better.
  • The durability of copper weapons have been balanced.

Coming soon

  • More birch wood items.
  • More Achievements.
  • Intro cutscene.

