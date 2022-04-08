Update v0.17.0

Features and customizations
- Birch wood plank graphics have been improved.
- Rope fences in oak and birch wood have been added.
- Gold weapons have been added.
- Leaves for decoration now drop from trees.
- Leaves are now required to make the moss vest.
- Fiber can now be used as fuel.
- The durations for plant growth and animal reproduction have been balanced better.
- The duration for animals to give wool or milk again has been balanced better.
- The durability of copper weapons have been balanced.
Coming soon
- More birch wood items.
- More Achievements.
- Intro cutscene.
