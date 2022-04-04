Patch 1.0.02 Released: Major improvements from the full game!

Fellow swashbucklers,
We’ve released a big update for the free prologue which brings a lot of fixes and improvements over from version 1.0.07 of the full game. There are too many changes to list here, so we’ll highlight some of the most notable ones.
Buccaneers! The New Age of Piracy (Prologue) Version 1.0.02
Changes
- You can now change the default orders of each ship in your fleet via the Fleet Status page in the Captain’s Log.
- Improved ship AI to make them better at boarding and ensuring their captured prizes have enough crew.
- AI ships will now attempt to put out fires over time as long as they haven’t been hit recently.
- Ship health bars now use colours for the name banner (blue for allies, red for enemies), and your allied ships show their current orders next to it.
- The armour points on ships and forts are now displayed with a number on a single icon (instead of showing one icon per point) in ship battles.
- Added an hourglass icon to represent “temporary” ships added to your fleet as part of a quest.
- Fort cannon sound effects are now louder and can be heard from further away, making them consistent with ship cannons.
- Disabled the land-facing gun battery on Clarence Town’s fort and added a standalone battery on the other side of the harbour to compensate.
- Fixed ship and fort stats not being reset correctly when restarting battles.
- Fixed AI ships struggling to hit forts.
- Updates and fixes for Russian and Simplified Chinese translations.
- Fixed several issues with menu items not selecting properly when using a controller.
- An on-screen keyboard now appears when selecting a text input field with a controller. (Please note: This only works in Steam Big Picture mode.)
- [VR] Added a “Ship’s Wheel Offset” to Options > Controls to allow you to move your playspace closer to or further away from the helm when sailing.
Happy pirating! 🏴☠️
Changed files in this update