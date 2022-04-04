- Improved gamepad controls. You now have better autopilot aiming, a brand new gamepad controls screen in settings, autopilot aiming assist and both relative and absolute control schemes.
- Equipment won’t be targeted by your gamepad targeting beam anymore.
- You can now pan the screen with your right analogue stick on your gamepad.
- Sliders in the tuning menu can now be controlled with analogue sticks on your gamepad.
- Updated the tutorial with new gamepad controls.
- Habitats are less likely to turn their point-defence weapons on you for minor infractions.
- Ships that use microwave emitters are quicker to disengage now.
- Processed cargo on the dive summary screen is now attributed to your ship.
- “Space Western” mood and soundtrack are now more common.
- Power and reactive mass consumption, as well as thermal damage of thrusters and torches with a significant wind-up time, will scale during the ignition appropriately.
- Fixed a bug that could result in some of the achievements to unlock prematurely.
- Anomalies and events won’t appear on the very rim of the rings, in regions where your autopilot could take over and take you back to the station.
- Obonto habitats always greeted you with trading dialogue when you docked, even if you did not agree to trade.
- Relative crew skill levels on the “Hire Crew” tab will update when you put people on and off active duty.
- Updated the translations.
ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 4 April 2022
0.484.8 - Continuous Variety
Patchnotes via Steam Community
