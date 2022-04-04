 Skip to content

MindSweeper update for 4 April 2022

MindSweeper is now in Early Access & some minor updates

Build 8494707

Patchnotes via Steam Community

MindSweeper has officially launched Early Access on 2022/04/04. Thank you for playing the Demo version during this period. I have also watched all the live events. MindSweeper will continue to update and absorb players' reactions and improvements. The teaching level is simpler and gives more hints, please look forward to it!

2022/04/04 update
Function:

  1. When you get a new monster, a New prompt will appear when you return to the menu
  2. If the dialogue is still in progress, the full dialogue will be displayed for the first time, and the next dialogue will be changed for the second time.
  3. Newly added object function introduction UI (appears only when clicked for the first time)
    Introduction to Obstacle Objects
    Introduction to touchstone objects
    door object introduction
    Introduction to teleportation objects
  4. Touchstone level reconstruction
  5. Remove more chicken levels
  6. Remove the final test level

Bug fixes:

  1. Fix confirm translation error

