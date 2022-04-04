0.1.21 Hotfix Info
- Using space in the chat room is possible now.
- Fixed sometimes Hero started to float.
- Fixed some stuck when using items quickly.
- Fixed a bug where Dark Towers multiplies endlessly.
- Fixed a bug where the chat room occupies RAM and crashes the game.
- Fixed a bug where achieving achievements crashes the game.
We are sorry about the crashes and thank you for reporting them so that we are able to fix them.
If you encounter any more bugs, please replying our Steam Discussion or join our Discord.
Changed files in this update