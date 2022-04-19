 Skip to content

Cultist Simulator update for 19 April 2022

2022.3.q.1 RIGOLETTO

Share · View all patches · Build 8494568 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Notable token snap improvement (position wasn't updating when your pointer was above a ghost)
  • Tokens now drag from the cursor position where you pick 'em up
  • Right/double-click to send now goes reliably to closest token, if no window is open
  • Book of Suns in EXILE can now be assembled again, again.
  • Medusa now gives pentiments again
  • Prev and next buttons for notes now show usable usefully again
  • A once-stacked token returning to its stack after a window is closed will now merge with that stack
  • Corpses now retain more effects from their previous lives (again)

