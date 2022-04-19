- Notable token snap improvement (position wasn't updating when your pointer was above a ghost)
- Tokens now drag from the cursor position where you pick 'em up
- Right/double-click to send now goes reliably to closest token, if no window is open
- Book of Suns in EXILE can now be assembled again, again.
- Medusa now gives pentiments again
- Prev and next buttons for notes now show usable usefully again
- A once-stacked token returning to its stack after a window is closed will now merge with that stack
- Corpses now retain more effects from their previous lives (again)
Cultist Simulator update for 19 April 2022
2022.3.q.1 RIGOLETTO
Patchnotes via Steam Community
