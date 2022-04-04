Game Updates

Hello, Puzzle Lovers!
Thanks for playing Mini Gardens!
We've just released an update with these changes:
- If the player draws more than one single loop or a loop without any of the main sprinkles (curved and straight), the game will show a message warning the error;
- Revision of tutorial texts;
- Disabled the cursor in options and help screen;
- Restart button now restarts instantly (without start animations);
- Going back to the main menu, the buttons will appear instantly;
- Sound volume now gets saved;
- On enable "! icons", all alerts will be shown;
- Fix bug that allows play win sound more than one time;
We've made the changes thanks to your suggestions and feedback. They are very welcome.
Changed files in this update