 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Mini Gardens - Logic Puzzle update for 4 April 2022

Game Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 8494430 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Puzzle Lovers!

Thanks for playing Mini Gardens!

We've just released an update with these changes:

  • If the player draws more than one single loop or a loop without any of the main sprinkles (curved and straight), the game will show a message warning the error;
  • Revision of tutorial texts;
  • Disabled the cursor in options and help screen;
  • Restart button now restarts instantly (without start animations);
  • Going back to the main menu, the buttons will appear instantly;
  • Sound volume now gets saved;
  • On enable "! icons", all alerts will be shown;
  • Fix bug that allows play win sound more than one time;

We've made the changes thanks to your suggestions and feedback. They are very welcome.

Changed files in this update

Mini Gardens - Logic Puzzle Content Depot 1905261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.