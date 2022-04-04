English
[Sins of Fathers] Added dialogue option to ask Aleister about the Illuminati operation in Queensmouth church. The answer may have some unexpected information.
Added the Painkiller and StimShot in the Illuminati doctor's shop inventory.
Added some furniture in the airpot control center.
The "Back to StoneAge 2" is now in Steam Workshop, containing all the base-game content of SAPC++ (Thanks to Una.)
That makes all three iterates of the game are now available on Steam minus the DLCs of SAPC++
The technical approach to adding those DLCs as free content in the Steam Workshop is still under investigation.
Unfortunately, those 2 old versions of the game will be unlikely to have English localization because of a large amount of existing content.
简体中文
【父辈的原罪】加入了询问阿莱斯特关于光照派在王后镇教堂的行动的选项。回答中可能包含一些意外的内容。
在光照派的医生的物品贩卖列表中加入了止痛药和兴奋剂。
在机场指挥室加入了一些新的家具。
Una在STEAM创意工坊中上传了“重返石器时代2”MOD，包含了所有SAPC++的游戏本体的内容。
这标志着所有这个游戏的三个迭代版本都已经出现在了STEAM上。（除了SAPC++的各种DLC）
技术上如何将这些DLC作为免费内容安置到STEAM的创意工坊中还需要进一步研究。
由于此前两个版本的游戏本身具有大量的游戏内容，因此目前没有英语本地化的打算。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 4 April 2022
Update, Version 20220404
English
