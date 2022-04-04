- Added ability to delete name and re-enter name on title screen.
- Added ability to leave all puzzles that require a number input with ESC.
- Changed volume of ambient sounds and many sound effects to be lower.
- Changed "Hold to Reset Name" text to "Hold to Reset Save" to remove confusion.
- Changed color puzzle even clearer to remove confusion for colorblind players.
- Changed finishing the Second Link so that you are no longer chased until you reach a save point room.
- Fixed bug where a couple of name-based events wouldn't be removed when entering secret rooms.
- Fixed bug where some pictures wouldn't load correctly when entering a new map for the first time.
I NEED A NAME update for 4 April 2022
Version 1.0.5 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
