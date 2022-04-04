 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

I NEED A NAME update for 4 April 2022

Version 1.0.5 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8494250 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added ability to delete name and re-enter name on title screen.
  • Added ability to leave all puzzles that require a number input with ESC.
  • Changed volume of ambient sounds and many sound effects to be lower.
  • Changed "Hold to Reset Name" text to "Hold to Reset Save" to remove confusion.
  • Changed color puzzle even clearer to remove confusion for colorblind players.
  • Changed finishing the Second Link so that you are no longer chased until you reach a save point room.
  • Fixed bug where a couple of name-based events wouldn't be removed when entering secret rooms.
  • Fixed bug where some pictures wouldn't load correctly when entering a new map for the first time.

Changed files in this update

I NEED A NAME Content Depot 1894991
  • Loading history…
I NEED A NAME Mac Depot 1894992
  • Loading history…
I NEED A NAME Linux Depot 1894993
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.