Planet Zoo: Wetlands Animal Pack and Update 1.9 Out Now!

Hayo Zookeepers,

Spring is here, and with it is the Planet Zoo: Wetlands Animal Pack! The new Pack alongside Update 1.9 are officially out now, update your game to enjoy the free content.

The Wetlands Animal Pack introduces 7 new habitat animals and 1 new exhibit animal. Show your guests the wonders of water with the loveable Capybara, the unusual Platypus, the excitable Asian Small-Clawed Otter, the scaly Spectacled Caiman, the steadfast Wild Water Buffalo, the loyal Red-Crowned Crane, and the nimble Nile Lechwe. Don't forget to also expand your exhibit areas with the Danube Crested Newt, the smallest of its species!

Your animals are also sure to love these new water-themed enrichment items! Let them soak themselves under the new Hot Water Tap, have some fun in the sun with the new Natural Water Jet, or dive down deep with the new Small Underwater Feeder and Underwater Buoy items. Not only that, but your Capybaras can really indulge with the new bathing behaviour to relieve stress!

Lastly, join us on a trip to the Pantanal in Brazil in an all-new Timed Scenario, where you're challenged to build a forever home for rescue animals who are unfit to return to the wild. This scenario features a high welfare requirement with limited space restrictions due to the tricky wetlands environment, but we're sure you're up to the task!

The Planet Zoo: Wetlands Animal Pack is available now on Steam for £7.99 ($9.99, 9.99€)

You must have the base Planet Zoo game to be able to play this content. Update 1.9 is out now to install and is free for all players.

This update brings exciting new features including free-roaming Educators, a new way for your Educator staff to bring enriching experiences to your guests. If you missed it, head over and check out some of our team trying their hand at becoming Educators in our announcement video!

It's not just the Educators who can get up-close and personal with your zoo guests now, thanks to the new Roaming Camera! This camera mode lets you see your zoo from a guest-level point of view. Now you can see what your exhibits look like as if you were really there!

As mentioned above, new bathing behaviours are making their way to Planet Zoo. While players will need the Wetlands Animal Pack to add Capybaras to their zoos, they won't miss out as this behaviour is also enjoyed by the Japanese Macaques! Simply create a shallow pool of water and heat it with a Water Temperature Regulator to create an experience your Macaques are sure to love. To help you find the right depths for this, we've also added a new Flatten to Terrace terrain brush! This isn't the only behaviour change, with the small burrows being added in update 1.9 that can be used by the Meerkat, Prairie Dog, and newcomer that is the Platypus from the Wetlands Animal Pack.

Alongside this we've made a few other additions including a new management screen for speakers, billboards and cameras, making them easier to manage than ever, and new water options including flexicolour on exhibit water, and mist/bubble effects in habitats. For more info on this and other quality of life updates, check out our 1.9 Update announcement post.

You can also care for your Capybaras using NVIDIA's GeForceNOW service, which gives you instant access to GeForce PC performance on nearly any PC, Mac, SHIELD TV, Android, iOS device or Chromebook without any downloads! This will let anyone experience the richness of the Wetlands and Planet Zoo no matter the device they're on!

Thank you as always to our incredible PlanZo fam for the love and support in the run-up to this release! We know the Capybara in particular is one you've been excited for, and we can't wait to see how you spoil them in your zoos. Keep an eye on our social channels for future news and announcements, and for highlights from the Wetlands Animal Pack. As always, we'll also make sure to share your wonderful builds and screenshots, so be sure to upload them to the Steam Workshop and tag us in your posts on social media!

To celebrate this launch, you can tune in for a special charity stream where we'll be joined by some very special animal friends. You'll be able to find us on Twitch starting at 11am BST (right now!) and help us raise money for the Shepreth Wildlife Conservation Charity!

Planet Zoo - 1.9.0 Update Notes

This update contains many more bug fixes, updates and some new content.

New Content - Planet Zoo: Wetlands Animal Pack

NEW - Animals

New animals in the Planet Zoo: Wetlands Pack: Asian Small-Clawed Otter Capybara Nile Lechwe Platypus Red-Crowned Crane Spectacled Caiman Wild Water Buffalo Danube Crested Newt The following new toy enrichment items are included with the Planet Zoo: Wetlands Pack: Hot Water Tap Small, available for: Japanese macaque Capybara Hot Water Tap Large, available for: Japanese macaque Capybara Submarine Buoy, available for: Bengal Tiger Grizzly Bear Formosan Black Bear Siberian Tiger Polar Bear Jaguar Giant Otter Grey Seal King Penguin African Penguin Sun Bear California Sea Lion North American Beaver Asian Small-Clawed Otter Capybara Platypus

NEW - Timed Scenario The Pantanal Timed Scenario, Located in the heart of South America, Brazil, is the world's largest tropical wetland area, and the world's largest flooded grasslands. Covering some 81,081 sq miles and home to an immense variety of life, this Is just the place for a new rescue project! Although, Building around all of this water could be tricky... Challenge, and Sandbox versions of the map are available Terrain only sandbox and challenge variants of the map are also available

NEW - Scenery Pieces Submarine Buoy Enrichment Hot Water Tap Small Enrichment Hot Water Tap Large Enrichment Wetlands Animal Sign Wild Water Buffalo Wetlands Animal Sign Spectacled Caiman 01 Wetlands Animal Sign Spectacled Caiman 02 Wetlands Animal Sign Capybara 01 Wetlands Animal Sign Capybara 02 Wetlands Animal Sign Capybara 03 Wetlands Animal Sign Capybara 04 Wetlands Animal Sign Nile Lechwe Wetlands Animal Sign Danube Crested Newt 01 Wetlands Animal Sign Danube Crested Newt 02 Wetlands Animal Sign Asian Small-Clawed Otter Wetlands Animal Sign Platypus 01 Wetlands Animal Sign Platypus 02 Wetlands Animal Sign Red-Crowned Crane Wetlands Animal Sign Decal Butterfly 01 Wetlands Animal Sign Decal Butterfly 02 Wetlands Animal Sign Decal Butterfly 03 Wetlands Animal Sign Decal Snail 01 Wetlands Animal Sign Decal Snail 02 Wetlands Animal Sign Decal Snail 03 Reward Statue Capybara Stone Reward Statue Capybara Bronze Reward Statue Capybara Silver Reward Statue Capybara Gold

NEW - Avatar Costume New Red-Crowned Crane avatar costume



New Content - Free Update 1.9

NEW - Roaming Educators Educators now have access to a new task, enabled by default: Roaming Talks Educators who are assigned to hold Roaming Talks will wander the zoo, occasionally stopping to hold a short informative talk about nearby species, or a random conservation topic, as long as they have enough energy and aren't due to hold an Animal Talk Guests who don't have higher priority destinations will stop and listen to nearby Roaming Talks, gaining small boosts to happiness and education, based on the educator's level

NEW - Small Burrows A small version of the burrows is available for the following species: Meerkat Prairie dog Platypus Small burrows share the large burrows' functionalities - suitable animals will attempt to seek shelter, sleep and give birth in them Small burrows are equipped with an integrated habitat webcam, which can be linked up to billboard screens

NEW - Audio And Billboard Management Screen A new management UI has been added for an easier overview of all customisable audio-visual items Audio: lists all speakers with their currently set track or educational content Billboards: lists all screens with their size, type of content and currently set image Cameras: lists all camera items, with an option to enter their view, and info on any potentially linked habitats

NEW - Explore Camera The new Explore camera mode is available via the Camera Modes widget in the main HUD, allowing you to place the camera on any surface in the park The Explore camera is controlled with the WASD keys and follows the terrain at a fixed height, allowing you to enjoy the views in your zoo the same way your guests would The tegidcam cheat has been retired

NEW - Customisable Exhibit Water

Exhibits containing water can now be customised for colour and transparency values The 'Windows' tab in the exhibit info panel has been renamed to 'Customise', and contains the water settings for the exhibit

NEW - Expanded Water Customisation Water in the zoo can now be customised with mist and bubble vfx, to add more detail to larger bodies or surfaces of water The 'Colour' tab of a body of water has been rebranded to 'Customise', and contains new sliders for mist and bubble density

NEW - Flatten to Terrace Terrain Brush The new Flatten to Terrace terrain sculpting mode creates distinctively levelled areas when applied over an area of raised terrain The height of these terraces can be defined via a slider in the sculpting settings If checked, the 'Shallow Pool Offset' setting indents the terrain slightly below the next level of the voxel terrain, which can then be filled to create wading-height water features for animals (we recommend using this mode to create areas for Japanese Macaques and Capybaras to bathe in!)

NEW - Foliage Water Tupelo Trees x 3 Bald Cypress Trees x3 Bald Cypress Knees x2

NEW - Scenery Small underwater feeder enrichment Natural water jet enrichment



