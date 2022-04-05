 Skip to content

Distant Worlds 2 update for 5 April 2022

Distant Worlds 2 - Latest Update v.1.0.3.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

a new update for Distant Worlds 2 went live, here is the changelog:

CRASH FIXES

  • fixed crash when ship performs collision avoidance
  • fixed crash when ship determines large items to avoid
  • fixed crash when completing spy mission
  • fixed crash when finding nearest refuelling point
  • fixed rare crash during rendering
  • fixed rare crash when generating tool tips
  • fixed rare crash when investigating abandoned ships or bases
  • fixed crash when drawing animated characters
  • fixed crash when creature moves to new location
  • fixed crash when evaluating threats
  • fixed crash when rendering system badges
  • fixed crash when ship destroyed
  • fixed crash when assigning ship mission
  • fixed crash when rendering ship and base symbols
  • fixed crash when updating empire territory
  • fixed crash when ship exits hyperjump
  • fixed crash when rendering effects
  • fixed crash when identifying refuelling points
  • fixed crash when reviewing fleet escort ships
  • fixed crash when ship is refuelling
  • fixed crash when finding fastest construction yard
  • fixed crash when determining blockaded locations
  • fixed crash when artifact changes location
  • fixed crash when notifying empire of attack
  • fixed rare crash when add display effect
  • fixed rare crash when rotating stars and planets
  • fixed crash when moving weapon blast
  • fixed crash when updating nebula storm clouds
  • fixed crash when ship or base destroyed
  • fixed crash when showing message
  • fixed rare crash when ship fires weapons at attackers
  • fixed crash when adding resource/tourism/migration flow data
  • fixed rare crash when generating tool tips
  • fixed crash when drawing nebula storm clouds
  • fixed crash when ship or base destroyed
  • fixed crash when directing fleet escorts
  • fixed crash when updating nebula cloud rendering
  • fixed crash when resolving trade offer description
  • fixed crash when getting fleet jump speed
  • fixed crash when processing ship
  • fixed crash when processing location effects
  • fixed crash when checking for active hyperdeny at a location
  • fixed crash when generating task to queue construction of a base at a location
  • fixed rare crash when evaluating collision avoidance factors
  • fixed rare crash when assigning ship mission
  • fixed rare crash when determining whether to accept treaty
  • fixed rare crash when checking whether a fleet should retreat from a battle
  • fixed crash when obtaining ruins and wonders at a location
  • fixed crash when drawing research project summary
  • fixed rare crash when ship or base fires weapons at attackers
  • fixed rare crash when colony conquered by invasion
  • fixed rare crash when selecting random resource
  • fixed rare crash when determining diplomatic strategies with other empires
  • changed how colony city night lights are handled to minimize video memory usage
  • improved game update cycle to eliminate possible threading issues during game saves
  • fixed crash when evaluating ship boarding status
  • fixed rare crash when ship or base fires weapons
  • fixed rare crash when finding nearest refuelling point
  • fixed rare crash when colony wiped out
  • now more careful with handling missing game settings files

PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENTS

  • improved rendering performance when in research screen

ADDITIONAL LOGGING

  • added functionality to automatically send crash logs to dev team (prompts player to send in next game session)

OTHER CHANGES

  • additional data fixes for certain small troop transport ship hulls and certain artifacts
  • now display message to indicate when auto-saving the game
  • fixed cluster galaxies sometimes generating star systems outside playable area
  • data fixes to certain ship hull data typos for troop transports and some stations
  • data fixes for various story event issues
  • research project tree fixes for various fallback and prerequisite paths, mainly to fix the armor tree
  • Defensive bases can now be research one Tech Level earlier on the Research Tree

