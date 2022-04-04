After-release hot-fix - 4th of April

Hey everyone!
In this hot-fix I have fixed few bugs I have encountered after the game released or were directly reported to me.
- Added more save game locations
- Added warning message in the main menu, which is warning players about save game feature
- Fixed 3-digit pad-lock issue, where it moves you to next level even without entering correct number
- Fixed an issue, where players can glitch inside fallen bookshelf and then they are unable to get back
Thanks everyone for your support!
Changed files in this update